Joe Biden took questions from reporters Tuesday and briefly went off on President Donald Trump engaging in divisive and “race baiting” rhetoric.

At one point after Trump for engaging in “rhetoric based on division, specifically citing the video the president retweeted then deleted of a supporter yelling “White power!”

“Don’t do things like that, bring the country together,” Biden said. “We are giving a portion of the population who has responded to the sort of race-baiting the president has engaged in a sort of free pass. And it generates division.”

On the issue of masks becoming politicized, Biden said they should be “appealing to the better side of human nature” and make it clear to people that masks are about protecting everyone.

“It’s called patriotism. It’s called rponsibility. It’s called making sure you look out for the other person,” he continued.

Biden went on to speak more generally about how the words a president says matter, saying, “A president, whomever he or she is, can take us to war or bring peace. Can have markets rise or fall… I think it’s about the tone, and I think it goes across the board.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]