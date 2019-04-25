Biden Says He Told Obama Not to Endorse Him

Speaking from a train station in Wilmington, newly announced 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke to reporters about President Barack Obama offering his praise — but not endorsement — after the former veep officially threw his hat in the ring on Thursday.

In a statement made by spokesperson Katie Hill, Obama lauded Biden as a running mate.

“President Obama has long said that selecting Joe Biden as his running mate in 2008 was one of the best decisions he ever made,” she said, according to the statement released on Thursday. “He relied on the vice president’s knowledge, insight and judgment throughout both campaigns and the entire presidency. The two forged a special bond over the last 10 years and remain close today.”

However, many were quick to note that Obama’s comments fell short of an endorsement, something Biden now says is exactly what he wanted.

In his first comments made to reporters after the announcement, Biden said merit — not an Obama endorsement — should be the deciding factor.

“If you are the best choice for the Democrats in 2020, why didn’t President Obama endorse, ” Fox News’ Pete Doocy asked.

Biden replied, “I asked President Obama not to endorse, and he doesn’t want to — we should, whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits.”

He also told reporters it was up to the Democrats to decide if he’s the best choice.

Advisers to Obama have said not to expect an endorsement from the former president anytime soon. Like in 2016, he’s expected to refrain from backing a candidate until after the primaries.

Watch above, via CNN

