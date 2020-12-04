President-elect Joe Biden took a number of questions from reporters Friday on the ongoing negotiations for desperately needed covid relief, as well as what he has done with respect to these talks.

Given concerns about vaccine misinformation, Biden has joined several living former presidents who have said they would publicly take the vaccine to prove it is safe and effective.

As he was wrapping his press conference, Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted out a question about whether he would make vaccines mandatory.

Biden said, “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory”

“But I would do everything in my power — just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide,” Biden said. “I’ll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing, and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters.”

He re-stated his plans to get Americans to commit to mask-wearing for 100 days, saying, “Not because I’m asking it for any reason to punish. This is not a political issue. It’s become one. But if people do it for a hundred days in the middle of what will still be a raging crisis, and the vaccine is able to be distributed, they’re going to see deaths drop off the edge, they’re going to see hundreds of thousands of people not getting sick and my hope is they’ll be then inclined to say, ‘Okay, it’s worth the patriotic duty to go ahead and protect other people.'”

