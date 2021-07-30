Before boarding Marine One on Friday night, a reporter asked President Joe Biden, “Can Americans expect more guidelines coming out, more restrictions because of Covid?”

“In all probability. By the way, we had a good day yesterday. Almost a million people got vaccinated.”

Covid restrictions, of course, can vary by city, county and state, as well as from business to business.

Thanks in large part to the Delta variant, Covid cases are rising across the country. However, fully vaccinated individuals are at extremely low risk of hospitalization and death. To date, about 164 million people have been fully vaccinated in the United States. As the data indicates, the vaccines have been highly effective.

Vaccination rates have been increasing of late. It’s possible the spread of the Delta variant is causing more people to decide to get the shot. Additionally more and more data indicates that the vaccines are highly effective, as as unvaccinated people account for 97% of hospital admissions for Covid and 99.5% of deaths.

This week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control revised its masking guidelines and now recommends the use of masks at pubic gatherings that take place indoors.

“This includes schools,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.”

That recommendation has been met with major pushback in some states. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed an executive order on Friday leaving it to parents to decide whether their children wear masks.

He said that there is “a lot of push from the CDC and others to make every single person, kids and staff have to wear masks all day. That would be a huge mistake.”

Watch above via CNN

