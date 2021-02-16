CNN’s Anderson Cooper opened Tuesday night’s town hall with President Joe Biden asking directly: “When is every American who wants it going to be able to get a vaccine?”

“By the end of July this year,” Biden answered.

As he continued, Cooper asked to clarify, “Do you mean that they will be available or that people will have been able to actually get them?”

“They’ll be available,” the president said.

Just a few days into his presidency, Biden said he believes all Americans would be able to get the vaccine “this spring,” but White House press secretary Jen Psaki ended up saying the following day, “What the president’s goal is, is ensuring that there’s greater availability in the spring… But the fact is, every American is not going to be eligible this spring.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

