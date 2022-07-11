Biden Shouts Out GOP Senators Cornyn and Tillis for Helping Pass Gun Bill: ‘Hope I Didn’t Get You in Trouble’

President Joe Biden gave a shoutout on Monday to Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) for helping pass a recently-enacted gun law and quipped, “I hope I don’t get you in trouble mentioning your name.”

Celebrating the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Biden said, “I also want to thank the bipartisan group of senators who worked so hard to get this done especially Senators Murphy, Sinema, Cornyn and Tillis.” Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) were part of the group that negotiated the legislation.

“I hope I don’t get you in trouble mentioning your name,” said Biden, referring to Cornyn and Tillis.

Last month, the bill passed the Senate on Thursday, 65-33, with 15 Republicans joining in support, and passed the House of Representatives 234-193, with 14 Republicans joining in support. Biden signed the bill into law.

The law provides funding for states to administer red-flag laws or crisis intervention programs, closed the so-called “boyfriend loophole” and enacted other measures such as allocating funding for school safety.

The legislation came in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. Biden’s speech comes following those tragedies and the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where eight people were killed and at least 24 others were injured.

Watch above, via Fox News.

