Joe Biden delivered a speech in Pittsburgh Monday addressing the rioting and violence in cities like Kenosha and Portland as he repeatedly asked if people really feel safer in Donald Trump’s America.

“Ask yourself,” Biden said, “do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America, safe from covid, safe from crime and looting. Safer from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear. Safe from four more years of Donald Trump.”

He said the violence in cities is leading to destruction before adding, “Donald Trump looks at this violence and he sees a political lifeline.”

“Having failed to protect this nation from the virus that has killed more than 180,000 Americans so far, Trump posts an all-caps tweet screaming ‘LAW & ORDER!’ to save his campaign,” he continued. “This is a sitting president of the United States of America. He’s supposed to be protecting this country but instead he’s rooting for chaos and violence. The simple truth is Donald Trump failed to protect America. So now he’s trying to scare America.”

Biden also responded to the Trump campaign saying the violence and rioting in cities run by Democrats means “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”:

“These are not images of some imagined Joe Biden America in the future, these are images of Donald Trump’s America today. He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn’t happen. If he was president… you would feel safe. He is president whether he knows it or not and it is happening. It’s getting worse and you know why. Because Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire. Because he refuses to even acknowledge that there’s a racial justice problem in America, because he won’t stand up to any form of violence.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]