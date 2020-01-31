Fox News anchor Ed Henry on Friday interrogated the communications director for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign over the former vice president’s dealings with Ukraine.

Henry opened the interview with a pointed question to Biden comms director Kate Bedingfield: “The vice president last night said at his event, ‘Character is on the ballot.’ What kind of character did the vice president show when Barack Obama had him overseeing Ukrainian policy. and yet one of the vice president’s sons was making over $83,000 a month from a Ukrainian gas company? What kind of character was that?”

“It was absolutely unassailable character,” Bedingfield replied. “Because he was pushing the foreign policy interests of the United States of America. You had Republican senators at the time, like Ron Johnson, who had signed on to a letter supporting the removal of [Ukrainian prosecutor] Viktor Shokin because Vice President Biden was actively pushing to root out corruption in Ukraine.”

When Bedingfield asserted witnesses in the House impeachment hearings dismissed allegations that Biden had done anything improper, Henry cut in. “That’s not true,” he said, quoting diplomat George Kent who said he “raised concerns” with Hunter Biden’s status as a board member of a Ukrainian company.

At the end of the interview, Henry noted that it’s not just Trump who has accused Biden of impropriety. He noted a 2014 Washington Post editorial that referred to Hunter Biden’s position at the Ukrainian company as “nepotism at best,” “nefarious at worst.”

“This is exactly what Trump wants!” Bedingfield said, after dismissing the argument. “He wants you guys to carry this forward, and to suggest that somehow Vice President Biden did something wrong. When in fact, nothing could be further from the truth.”

“All right, well that was The Washington Post, not Fox or the president,” Henry replied.

President Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his family. Trump has claimed, with little evidence, that Joe Biden fired a Ukrainian prosecutor in order to protect his son’s seat on the board of a company. Trump now faces a trial in the senate for those efforts.

