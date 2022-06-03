Biden Takes a Swipe at Elon Musk For Saying He Has a ‘Super Bad Feeling’ About the Economy: ‘Lots of Luck on His Trip to the Moon’

President Joe Biden took a swipe at billionaire turned political Twitter commentator Elon Musk on Friday while taking reporters’ questions after a White House address on the state of the economy.

“Elon Musk has said that he has a super bad feeling about the U.S. economy coming up 10% [inaudible]. Jamie Dimon said similar things,” asked a reporter, whose question got a bit garbled as the broadcast feed cut out momentarily.

“Well, let me tell you, while Elon Musk is talking about that Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly,” Biden responded.

“I think Ford is increasing investment in building new electric vehicles, 6,000 new employees, union employees I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler corporation, Stellantis, are also making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel has added 20,000 new jobs, making computer chips,” he added.

“So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon,” Biden concluded, taking a jab at Musk and his highly publicized comments regarding futurism and space travel.

The comments from Musk that Biden was asked to comment on included the Tesla CEO saying he wanted to cut 10 percent of the jobs at his electric car maker, according to an email Musk sent company executives on Thursday.

Tesla’s stock has dropped some 41 percent since the beginning of the year as the eccentric billionaire has faced a sell-off in the tech sector in general and stirred controversy with his offer to take over Twitter with a $44 billion purchase offer. Musk initially secured financing using his Tesla shares as collateral to buy the social media giant, which made a profit of $2.35 billion in 2020.

