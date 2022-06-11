Biden Tells Protesters to ‘Keep Marching,’ Make Guns an ‘Election Issue’ as Poll Numbers Remain Dismal

President Joe Biden is urging activists to stay focused on gun reform and turn it into an “election issue” as he continues to face flailing poll numbers and reports about internal fears in the Democratic Party.

Speaking with reporters while on his way from Los Angeles to New Mexico on Saturday, the president touched on a variety of topics, including potential gun legislation.

Asked if he had a message for protesters who marched in Washington D.C. over the weekend, demanding gun reform after the Uvalde shooting, Biden told them to “keep marching.”

“Keep marching. It’s important. Look, this has to become an election issue. The way people listen — senators, congressmen — is when people say this is going to affect my vote. Too many people are dying needlessly and what’s even being proposed in the House and the Senate, it’s marginal. It’s important but it’s not all that needs to be done … the answer is, march.”

Some of the “marginal” reforms Biden wants is background checks on all gun sales, he told reporters.

Biden said he’s spoken with lawmakers involved in drafting potential gun legislation in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, including Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), though his words likely aren’t all that encouraging to activists taking to the street to highlight the issue.

Biden said he spoke to Murphy on Friday and revealed the senator is “mildly optimistic” on a path forward on new gun laws.

Biden’s call to make gun reform an “election issue” comes amidst his administration dealing with a variety of crises. A New York Times report on Saturday suggested Democrats are “quietly worrying” about Biden running for reelection in 2024, with it being noted that his advanced age and time in office thus far are causing “deep concern” among many in his own party.

Biden’s latest poll numbers have also caused worry among his party. A Quinnipiac University poll released this week showed Biden with a mere 33% approval rating.

An Associated Press-NORC poll last month similarly put Biden at 39% approval.

According to the Quinnipiac data, 34% of respondents see inflation as the most pressing issue the country is facing, rather than gun reform, though a majority approve of some gun measures like raising the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21.

