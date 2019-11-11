Joe Biden addressed his son’s Ukraine dealings and the impeachment inquiry during tonight’s CNN town hall with Erin Burnett.

“Every single investigator, including your network and others, have looked at this, have said there’s absolutely zero basis to the accusation that I acted in any way inappropriately or that my son did. This is all about Trump trying to create a diversion,” Biden said.

He went on to say there are people around POTUS like “that chump Rudy Giuliani… and the thugs that he has working with him” involved in this push.

Burnett asked about Republicans seeking testimony from his son.

Biden responded, “There is zero rationale for that to happen… This is all a diversion.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

