Sen. Joe Biden was on the attack Wednesday in Iowa, saying President Donald Trump’s condemnation of white supremacy “didn’t fool anyone” and that president has “fanned the flames of white supremacy.”

Biden used an insult the president has often used on him, calling his condemnation “low-energy.” “This president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation. His low-energy, vacant-eyed mouthing of the words written for him condemning white supremacists this went didn’t fool anyone at home or abroad,” said Biden.

“Trump readily, eagerly attacks Islamic terrorism, but can barely bring himself to use the words “White supremacy.” And even when he says it, he doesn’t appear to believe it,” Biden added. “He seems more concerned about losing their votes than beating back this hateful ideology.”

Biden said that the president has called Mexicans rapists, fomented fears of the “invasion” of a migrant caravan, and called a major American city a “disgusting rat-infected rodent mess.”

“How far is it from Trump saying this is an invasion to the shooter in El Paso declaring, quote, this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas? ” Biden asked.

“The energetic embrace of this president by the darkest hearts and most hate-filled minds in this country say it all,” said Biden, citing white nationalist Richard Spencer who celebrated the president’s election by declaring, “hail Trump.” He also cited former KKK leader David Duke as having said he voted for Trump because Trump said he would take back the country.

“[Trump’s] own FBI director recently testified to Congress that extreme white right wing groups, white nationalists, posed the greatest threat to racially-motivated domestic terrorism,” said Biden. “And what has Trump done? He has poured fuel on the fire. He’s re-tweeted postings from extremists and white nationalists,” adding that Trump is also cutting funding for violent domestic extremism.

POTUS after watching Biden’s remarks said on Twitter “Sleepy Joe” was “Sooo boring!”

