President Joe Biden warned “we aren’t at the finish line” as he addressed the nation Tuesday on the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, saying that people can’t let up on public health guidelines just yet when “better times are ahead.”

As of this posting, the CDC reports that over 168 million vaccine doses have been administered, and that 19 percent of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. Three-fourths of all American seniors have gotten at least one dose.

Biden celebrated those successes in his remarks, but warned that while the U.S. is making “incredible progress,” Americans still need to be cautious.

He pointed to the Covid-19 variants and how cases are going back up in parts of the country.

“Even moving at the record speed we’re moving at,” the president said, “we’re not even halfway through vaccinating over 300 million Americans. This is going to take time.”

He continued, “The virus is spreading because we have too many people who have seen the end in sight, think we’re at the finish line already. Let me be deadly earnest with you. We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Biden implored Americans to continue following public health measures, especially wearing masks, and brought up the total U.S. covid death toll as he said, “What we do now can determine how many people we’ll save or lose in the month of April and May, and June, before we get to July 4th.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]