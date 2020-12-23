Country music star John Rich admitted to being a Foo Fighters fan even as he bashed the band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, for his opposition to President Donald Trump.

The singer, known for the song Shut Up About Politics, joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday to talk about the Foo Fighters’ involvement in an upcoming virtual concert to encourage voter participation in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs. Pete Hegseth set the tone of the conversation right off the bat by invoking a 2-year-old interview where Grohl said he was “ashamed” of Trump.

As he reacted, Rich said “I’m a big fan of the Foo Fighters,” prompting Hegseth to admit “I am too.” Rich went on by seemingly accusing Grohl of supporting socialism, saying “it’s really ironic that any musician or any American, for that matter, would support socialism, but yet they are doing so.”

“I, on the other hand, I will not do that,” he continued. “I will not vote for anyone who constructs the government or tries to construct government that limits what I’m capable of doing or what my kids are capable of doing. So, I’m going to have to be against Dave on this one, but I am a big fan of his music.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

