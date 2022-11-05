‘BIG YIKES!’ SNL Closes Out Midterms With Biden Drafting Every Celebrity Imaginable To Replace Democrats In Cutting Cold Open

Saturday Night Live kicked off the fifth episode of the new season by savagely lampooning Democrats with a President Joe Biden rally featuring a parade of absurd new “candidates.”

Amy Schumer was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Deadline reported on NAME’s hosting gig, noting “Schumer previously hosted the NBC show in October 2015 and May 2018 and was heavily involved in helping Kim Kardashian craft her monologue for her appearance in October 2021.”

Steve Lacy was the musical guest.

Schumer teased the appearance with an online mini-sketch promo in which the comic superstar gave castmember James Austin Johnson a list of demands in her “rider,” ostensibly for the littlest Schumer, which included things like a bowl of cigarettes, some razor blades, and fruit snacks:

But before Schumer could begin her hosting stint, the cast of the long-running sketch show performed its 937th cold open, a long-running gag in which the show performs a parody — usually related to current events — that ends with performers breaking character and exclaiming “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

The very first cold open — on October 11, 1975 — lasted only 96 seconds and featured Chevy Chase uttering the catchphrase as a confused production assistant on a new show that was then called simply NBC’s Saturday Night. Early cold opens — colds open? — featured Chase performing a pratfall, often in character as then-President Gerald Ford.

It has evolved into an often elaborate and anticipated part of the show that can run closer to ten minutes, and almost always parody current events. Although often uneven in quality and a magnet for jabs from critics, the cold open is also often the most talked-about part of the show.

This week, the cold open featured James Austin Johnson impersonating President Biden, who introduces a gaggle of up-and-coming candidates before the midterms, like Guy Fieri, Tracy Morgan, and Marianne Williamson.

