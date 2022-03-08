Bill Barr Claims Trump ‘Was Livid and Shaking’ During Post-Election Meeting, ‘Was Very Confident’ He’d Stay in Office

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said then-President Donald Trump “was livid and shaking” during a meeting the two had after the latter lost the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview aired on Special Report on Tuesday, Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Barr to recall his most “alarming” moment as attorney general under Trump.

“What do you think was the most alarming or unsettling moment for you in the administration?” he inquired.

Barr replied,

It was certainly unsettling when I went in to talk to the president about the election and you know, he was livid and shaking and showed a lot of temper and yelling. That was a little unsettling. But the other thing that was actually unsettling was later when I went in to actually give him my letter of resignation, he started talking about how he had actually won the election and how the machines were rigged and that he was actually going to be there for another term. And he was very confident of that. And I just felt this showed a detachment from reality that was stunning to me. He was willing to accept anything, no matter how fanciful, as long as it didn’t make him a loser in the election.

“So what do you say to Trump supporters who are angry about the last election and frankly, are angry at you for what you’re saying in this book?” asked Baier. “What do you say to them?”

“I think the the truth is important,” Barr replied. “The truth is he lost the election. I understand a lot of these very sensational stories come out online and in social media but they’re simply not accurate.”

Barr said on Monday it’s “inconceivable” to him that he’d vote for someone other than the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, even if it’s Trump.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com