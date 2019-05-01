Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) raked William Barr across the coals on Wednesday when he grilled the attorney general about his “spying” characterization of investigations into President Donald Trump‘s campaign.

The last time Barr testified before Congress, he drew a lot of attention for using the word “spying” with reference to the counterintelligence probe that was conducted on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Critics have been slamming Barr about this for weeks, saying he advanced the connotation that intelligence agencies engaged in rule-breaking conduct during their surveillance operations.

As Whitehouse grilled Barr over his handling of Robert Mueller‘s report, he switched gears and asked “have you ever referred to authorized department investigative activities – officially or publicly – as spying?”

Barr answered that he wouldn’t renounce “spying” as a term, and that whether the probe was properly authorized or not, he didn’t place any negative implicit meaning into the word.

“‘Spying’ is a good English word that doesn’t have synonyms because it is the broadest word incorporating all forms of covert intelligence collection. I’m not going to back off the word ‘spying’ except, I will say, I’m not suggesting any pejorative and I use it frequently.”

Whitehouse continued to ask if the term was used “off-the-cuff,” and as Barr continued to defend his language, the senator remarked that “[‘spying’] is not commonly used” by the Justice Department.

Watch above, via Fox News.

