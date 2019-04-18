Bill Barr Gets Pummeled By Reporters at Presser: Are You Trying to Spin for President Trump?

Reporters hammered Attorney General William Barr for holding a press conference to spin the contents of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report hours before anyone would have a chance to read it.

At Thursday morning’s press conference, Barr delivered a lengthy rehash of his four-page memo, repeatedly stated Trump’s “no collusion” mantra, and made excuses for Trump on the charge of obstruction of justice.

When Barr eventually took questions from reporters, there were sharp queries about the “propriety” of Barr’s actions this morning. He was repeatedly grilled about his decision to render a judgment on obstruction of justice, and was asked “how do you respond to criticism you’re receiving from congressional Democrats that you’re acting more as an attorney for the president rather than as the chief law enforcement officer?”

Barr responded to the obstruction question, but ignored the latter portion of the question.

Another reporter asked Barr about his unprecedented actions, but he appeared to misunderstand the question. When the reporter then asked “What do you say to people who are concerned you’re trying to protect the president?” Barr ignored her.

“Don’t you think it’s an appearance of impropriety to come out and what appears to be spinning the report before the public has a chance to read it?” another reporter asked.

“No,” Barr replied

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

