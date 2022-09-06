Bill Barr Hits Back at Trump on Fox News: ‘A RINO for Him Is Anyone Disagrees With Him That the Election Was Stolen’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr responded on Fox News to Donald Trump’s allegations that he’s a RINO, or, a Republican in name only.

Over the weekend, Trump said Barr, who led the Department of Justice during his administration and George H.W. Bush’s, is “a weak and pathetic RINO” after Barr said there was “no legitimate reason” for Trump to have classified documents at his home.

Early last month, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Agents found a trove of government documents that Trump was supposed to give to the National Archives upon leaving office. Some of the material was classified.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Story with Martha MacCallum, Barr said he doesn’t care what the former president thinks.

“So he came out after you, of course, for saying what you said the other day,” she said. “Called you a RINO. Do you care about any of that?”

“No, I’ve heard that a lot,” Barr replied while laughing. “A RINO for him is anyone who disagrees with him that the election was stolen, right? That’s a RINO.”

The former attorney general went on to explain he campaigned for 1964 Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater as a teenager.

“As someone who handed out Barry Goldwater literature when I was 14 years old on the Upper West Side, it’s a little silly.”

Trump has falsely maintained that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. In some cases, he has made his endorsement of GOP candidates for office contingent on whether or not the candidate publicly states that is the case.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com