Bill Barr: ‘I Have Not Seen a Reason to Appoint a Special Counsel’ for Hunter Biden Tax Probe

Outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he has “not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel” to investigate Hunter Biden.

Barr held a press conference on Monday to address the new criminal charges being leveled against the third conspirator involved in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing. The AG allowed for off-topic questions as well, so he was asked if he thinks there should be a special counsel for the ongoing Biden tax probe.

“I think to the extent that there is an investigation, I think that it is being handled responsibly and professionally within the department.” Barr said. “To this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel. And I have no plan to do so before I leave.”

Barr faced further inquiries on this topic when he was asked if he had any concerns that President-Elect Joe Biden might try to “kill” the John Durham investigation, or the investigation into his son. This comes a day after Biden’s incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki, insisted the future president would not talk about the probe of his son with anyone he nominates for attorney general.

Barr answered that he expects Durham’s work to reach completion, and as for the Biden investigation, “I’m hoping that the next administration handles that matter responsibly.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

