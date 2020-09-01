Bill Barr in Kenosha: ‘We Saw the Hijacking of a Protest by a Hardcore Group of Radicals’

Attorney General Bill Barr was part of a Kenosha roundtable Tuesday with President Donald Trump talking about the unrest and violence in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Barr said what they’re seeing is “violent instigators” coming into the city:

“The violence that erupted shortly after the shooting is simply not a legitimate response to a police shooting. The looting and the arson were unacceptable. As it progressed, it became more and more distant from the issue of racial justice. It was violence for violence’s sake. Once again, we saw the hijacking of a protest by a hardcore group of radicals who were carrying out, planning a coordinated violent attack on law enforcement, on public property, and private property, and that can’t be tolerated.”

The attorney general added that “they come equipped to fight” and “if local leaders are committed to keeping the public safe, it can be done.”

