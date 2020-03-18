New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the coronavirus’ economic impact could be as bad as the Great Depression, which means the government will have to take drastic measures to mitigate the damage.

In an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, de Blasio urged the government to consider New Deal levels of intervention and launch a federal relief program in order to shield financially-struggling Americans from the pandemic’s societal effects.

“This disease is going to put many, many people, thousands and tens of thousands of people’s lives in danger and we’re going to have to do things very differently. And if we even get to shelter-in-place, we’ll have to come up with huge new approaches to make sure that people have enough food and medicine, because they sure as Hell don’t have income. You heard Secretary Mnuchin, $1,000 in people’s pockets is not enough. It’s not gonna allow people to stay whole and afford the basics in life. Washington has to get real. If we’re gonna have unemployment levels that look like the Great Depression, we need a massive federal relief program that looks like the Great Depression, so people are kept whole economically, or they will not have money for food or medicine. That’s what I fear.”

De Blasio was referring to the Trump administration looking at the possibility of sending checks to American workers who are unable to do their jobs because of nationwide efforts to stop the virus from spreading any further.

