White House spokesman Hogan Gidley was pressed in a Fox News interview after being reminded that President Donald Trump’s own party is not in support of his approach to the ongoing crisis between Syria and Turkey.

As Trump continues to defend his pulling of troops from northern Syria and leaving America’s Kurdish allies exposed to the Turkish military, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to approve a resolution against the president’s decision. More than 100 Republican congresspeople joined Democrats to approve the resolution, and Bill Hemmer brought that up when he spoke to Gidley on America’s Newsroom.

“What do you think of the vote that happened in the House yesterday, 354-60, condemning the move into Turkey, and you may see a similar vote in the Senate?” Hemmer asked. “These are Republicans rebuking a Republican president.”

“And many of them are, but they didn’t get elected to be the President of the United States, Donald Trump did,” Gidley retorted. He continued to say that Trump “is very prudent in these methods” before he diverted to attack former President Barack Obama for his record with the Middle East.

“To hear Democrats lecture us on mistakes in the Middle East is comical,” Gidley said. “They are really the cause of why we were there for so long in the first place. This president made a prudent decision to protect our troops in harm’s way but we are still in the region.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

