Fox News host Bill Hemmer roasted 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden’s new podcast, Tuesday, after discussing the negative reaction to Biden’s digital campaign and declaring, “I just don’t think you win the White House with a podcast.”

After discussing the growing criticism of Biden’s digital campaign tactics amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hemmer said, “We had a Democratic congressman on here yesterday from Ohio and I said, ‘Can you paint us a picture as to how these campaigns go [under lockdown]?’ And he talked about podcasts, and I don’t know, I just don’t think you win the White House with a podcast.”

The Democratic congressman which Hemmer had on the show, Monday, was Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who praised Biden’s podcast as something “which keeps him out there.”

“It’s got to be something different,” responded former White House Chief of Staff Karl Rove, adding, “I saw a Democratic consultant suggest that what Biden needed to do was to go on local news.”

“Well, there’s only so many times you can go on the local news in each one of these battleground cities in battleground states. There’s only so many times they’re going to accept you for Good Morning America. It’s not going to be every day,” he continued. “Now, MSNBC will take him a lot of the time, but you know, in terms of getting him a big audience, you’ve got to find a way to break through.”

Biden launched his podcast Here’s the Deal last month, but despite bringing in guests like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA), and Andrew Yang, the podcast has been heavily criticized by the media.

New York Magazine called Biden’s podcast “bad” and “nearly impossible to get through,” claiming, “In fact, it is so stilted and awkward that it makes me legitimately alarmed: If they can’t get something this simple right, what’s going to happen in November?”

The New Republic also ripped Biden’s podcast, writing, “Here’s the Deal is less a podcast than the audio equivalent of a hostage holding up a newspaper with the day’s date.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]