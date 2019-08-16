Bill Maher has repeatedly expressed hope for a recession because it would tank Donald Trump‘s presidency, and tonight he stood by that assessment in the context of his administration’s announced Endangered Species Act rollback.

Maher mockingly dismissed how “people get mad at me” for hoping for a recession, knocking Sean Hannity in particular and saying “I do not have this power.”

“I’m just saying we can survive a recession,” Maher repeated. “They don’t last forever? You know what lasts forever? Wiping out species!”

He brought up the planned rollbacks and how Trump is going “what any evil villain would do,” and also noted the water crisis in Newark.

Maher concluded, “Yes, a recession would be very worth getting rid of Donald Trump and these kinds of policies.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

