Bill Maher Claims ‘Trump Could Win So Easy’ Because of Drag Queens – But He ‘Can’t Let Go of the Election’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher claimed that former President Donald Trump “could win so easy” because of drag queens – but he “can’t let go of the election.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host segued from a table bit about “Future Headlines” — that included “Libraries In Texas To Offer Impotent Gun Nut Story Hour” — to banter with guests Andrew Sullivan and Katie Herzog about what a drag culture issues like “Drag Queen story hour” are on Democrats.

Maher explained that “poor” Trump could easily win if he could let go of 2020 because of drag queens:

BILL MAHER:: Gun nut story hour. This is a play on what’s going on. I hadn’t heard about drag queen story hour before, like, a few weeks ago. And now it’s all I hear about is drag queens. And I’m looking at poor Donald Trump. You know, he was attacking me again this past week and I found his, the raw nerve there is DeSantis because I was talking to last week’s panel. Somebody said, Do you think DeSantis would be better than Trump? And I said, Fuck, yeah, you know, doesn’t spray cotton candy on his head in the morning, you know? I mean, it’s just it’s just not a complete nut. So Trump went crazy about that. And I just thought, you know, if Trump would just let go of the election, which he can’t, he could win this so easy, because he could win it just on drag queen story hour. Which, you know, I, I personally I don’t know why six-Year-olds need it, but I don’t think it hurts them that much because I don’t even know they really I don’t think they think that’s a man. They don’t understand that any more than they understand that the moral center is an alcoholic.

