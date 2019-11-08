Bill Maher tonight expressed alarm that Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin refusing to concede the Kentucky gubernatorial race thus far is a harbinger of how President Donald Trump will react if he loses in 2020.

Maher said it “scared him” because he saw it as a “dry run for what’s going to happen about a year from now.”

The HBO host brought up Trump’s most recent comments indirectly swiping at him for talking about how he’s not going to leave office.

Maher said, “And this thing in Kentucky now? I’m right. Look at this. This is the playbook. This governor in Kentucky has no reason to contest this. He’s just saying, ‘I’m not leaving, make me.’ And if you think this is gonna get better in 2020, do you really think that if Trump loses, he’s gonna — because he’s known for magnanimity. He’ just gonna leave a scented letter for Mayor Pete? No. He’s not leaving.”

Governor Steve Bullock argued that the fact of this conversation means the election needs to be more than just “squeaking out a narrow victory.”

Maher argued that still wouldn’t matter, saying the cries would be “Fake news! It was rigged! There were irregularities!”

You can watch above, via HBO.

