Bill Maher has responded to former President Donald Trump’s claim that Fox News has begun to embrace him.

In a pair of tweets late Sunday, the HBO Real Time host said that he would “love” to appear on the network with either Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson — but that they refuse to agree to a no-holds-barred discussion.

“Donald Trump says Fox News is ‘Kissing the ass of the enemy’ by booking me,” Maher wrote. “He must have been ‘accidentally’ watching Real Time again. I know of no booking I have on Fox, but I’ve made clear I’d love to come on with Hannity or Carlson, but they back out when I balk at … ‘only talking about the things we agree on.'”

1/2 Donald Trump says Fox News is “Kissing the ass of the enemy” by booking me. He must have been “accidentally” watching Real Time again. I know of no booking I have on Fox, but I’ve made clear I’d love to come on with Hannity or Carlson, but they back out when I balk at… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 20, 2022

2/2 … “only talking about the things we agree on.” — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 20, 2022

The HBO host was responding to comments Trump made during a speech in Tennessee on Saturday.

“He’s a radical left maniac with modest television ratings,” Trump said. “And as soon as he says something that’s a little bit modest, or temperate, Fox and others put him on to explain, ‘Oh look, Bill Maher! A Lefty! Bill Maher is saying wonderful things.’

“They play right into the hand of the enemy. It’s amazing. I’m sure he laughs like hell at how stupid they are. They’re kissing the ass of the enemy — and in that case, his ass is not particularly pretty!”

