Bill Maher spoke to Michael Moore on Friday night and said that in hindsight, impeaching President Donald Trump was a big mistake.

Maher brought up Trump’s firing of four inspectors general before saying, “Impeachment turned out to be a horrible thing.”

Moore jumped in and said, “He bullied Mueller, he threatened him, and Mueller got scared and wouldn’t even bring him in to be interrogated.”

Maher agreed that Mueller “fucked it up,” but then circled back to the impeachment over the Ukraine scandal:

“If I could do it over again, I wouldn’t, because it just emboldened him. Now he can conduct this war on accountability and nobody even — it carely even made the papers.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

