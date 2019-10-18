HBO’s Bill Maher proposed bribing President Donald Trump to leave office with a big, fat check.

Maher’s comments came during Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Discussing his new rule, Maher started off by noting it was time someone called Trump out for being a “big liar.”

“Hear me out!” he continued on, before noting that when Trump announced he was running, the then-candidate claimed he was able to self-fund.

“I’m not using donors…I’m really rich,” Trump said in a clip from the campaign trail.

Maher then pointed out that Trump’s claim wasn’t actually true at all and 90 percent of his 2016 campaign was “funded by other people’s money.”

“His whole reason for being there is a lie, this notion of ‘I can’t be bought, because I have so much money,'”

“No! – the exact opposite is true: this man is constantly for sale,” he quipped. “That wasn’t toilet paper on his shoe, it’s a price tag.”

Then after calling Trump a penny grubber and noting he wasn’t above cheating his own charity, Maher suggested that Trump simply be bribed to leave office.

“Just take my check for one million dollars,” Maher said, suggesting at least a thousand others would be willing to chip in too just to see Trump resign.

Then, addressing those that were wondering if he was really proposing the idea of paying a president to go away, he said: “That’s exactly what I’m suggesting. In fact, I’m insisting.”

He continued on, “Celebrities do nothing but waste their money on stupid, crazy shit like castles and jewel-encrusted crucifixes and shark tanks and private islands, here’s something they could spend on and know it was doing some good.”

Then breaking it down for Trump, Maher concluded: “So Mr. President, it is really very simple, you love money, we hate you.”

