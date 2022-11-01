Bill Maher Reacts to Fox Hosts’ Praise: ‘They Ignore… the 75% of My Show Which Is Critical’ of Their Beliefs

Bill Maher responded to a montage of Fox News hosts praising him during Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Beat.

The liberal host of Real Time with Bill Maher frequently targets other progressives he says have become preoccupied with political correctness. That has earned him occasional praise on Fox News.

“Let’s look at a little bit Fox News on Bill Maher lately,” host Ari Melber told his guest.

Melber aired clips of various hosts crediting the HBO host for calling out the left.

In one clip, host Steve Hilton called Maher a “sensible” liberal.

Elsewhere, Greg Gutfeld praised him on The Five.

“Bill Maher is saying exactly what we have been saying, but it doesn’t matter because he reaches people that we can’t,” Gutfeld said.

“You wanted to respond to your best friends,” Melber joked to Maher. “Go ahead.”

“Well, what Fox News does is they ignore, like, the 75% of my show which is critical of the things that they would believe,” he replied. “And they just show the thing that they agree with. Now, it is true. People say to me sometimes, ‘You make fun of the left more than you used to.’ Yes, because they’re nuttier than they used to be and that’s what Fox News leaps on.”

Maher noted that Real Time is a debate show, which he said is what the country needs.

“And there is a lot on the left that needs criticism these days,” Maher continued. “I don’t think it’s a great thing that America’s in its silos, where it only hears a thing it already believes.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

