Bill Maher Revels in Crash of ‘F**king Stupid’ Crypto: ‘You Know What’s Doing Good? The Actual Economy!’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher cheered this week’s cryptocurrency market losses and called its very existence “f**king stupid!”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host began his monologue by cheering all the bad news for cryptocurrency this week.

“I think I know why you’re happy,” Maher told the cheering crowd. “I think because you did not invest in crypto, that was a very wise thing!”

He went on to rip crypto some more and praise the “actual economy,” citing recently-released GDP figures:

Yes, crypto. I was hoping for this. It’s horrible for the environment. You know it. It’s just fucking stupid. And it has crashed like a rock. They’ve lost almost a trillion dollars. I mean, people in the metaverse are jumping off virtual buildings. It’s rough. And you know who got it, the millennials, because they thought it was cool. And now they’re like, wait, you mean it was a bad idea to put all my savings into an imaginary currency with a dog on it? But you know what’s doing good? The actual economy. You know, where people buy shit. Makes sense. Yeah. Yeah, as the economy grew 5.7 percent, the most since 1984. Of course, we still have problems. Inflation, supply. But you know, workers, they can’t get enough workers and listen to in this country that’s still paranoid about the virus. They’re pressuring workers, because they don’t have enough, to go to work when they’re sick. I think I saw it the other day at the supermarket. The guy who bagged my groceries asked me if I could help him get to the car.

He went on to address inflation, the months-ago price increase at the Dollar Tree, and inclusive m&ms.

Watch above via HBO.

