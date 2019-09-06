Bill Maher tonight reviewed his “If Obama Did It” list in the wake of recent reporting that President Donald Trump promised pardons to aides if they broke the law to get the wall built.

This is what the Washington Post reported last week:

The president has told senior aides that a failure to deliver on the signature promise of his 2016 campaign would be a letdown to his supporters and an embarrassing defeat. With the election 14 months away and hundreds of miles of fencing plans still in blueprint form, Trump has held regular White House meetings for progress updates and to hasten the pace, according to several people involved in the discussions. When aides have suggested that some orders are illegal or unworkable, Trump has suggested he would pardon the officials if they would just go ahead, aides said. He has waved off worries about contracting procedures and the use of eminent domain, saying “take the land,” according to officials who attended the meetings. “Don’t worry, I’ll pardon you,” he has told officials in meetings about the wall.

Trump denied the report after it came out.

Maher tonight reviewed other items on his “if Obama did it” list, including, “Affair with a porn star, unsecured iPhone, cancelling World War I appearance ’cause of rain, Russian officials in the Oval Office.”

Regarding this report, Maher brought up Obamacare and said, “What if Obama had said ‘this is my big thing, let’s break some laws to get it done, and if you do and get caught, I’ll pardon you’? Mitch McConnell, anything?”

John Delaney said, “Republicans’ heads would explode.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

