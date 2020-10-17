In talking about the pandemic Friday night with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Bill Maher swiped at Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. health experts and said they lack the “courage” to tell Americans to get in better health.

Maher spoke with Zakaria about his new book on a “post-pandemic world” and remarked, “What you’re really saying is we need to learn. I don’t know if we’re the ‘learn’ species… I hate to say this, ’cause it sounds so pessimistic, but I don’t think one is going to do it.””

I don’t think we’re going to change after one. I think it’s going to take more than one. Because people are just going to go, ‘Oh, that was a fluke, 2020’s over, we’re back to normal.’ I don’t see less cheeseburgers being eaten,” he added.

Zakaria brought up some East Asian nations “that have handled the pandemic the best.”

As he rattled off examples, Maher remarked, “Also the thinnest.”

At one point he told Zakaria he’s been talking more about fighting the virus externally and raised the internal part:

“They were successful because of both. Because they’re healthier internally. And what I object so much about what this country did — yes, Trump of course fucked it up, we expected that — but the people like Dr. Fauci and those folks who are the medical esta… they never once had the courage to ask the people to get themselves in better health as the best way to ensure this. They’re cowards. They are cowards. They will not ask for that little bit of sacrifice.”

Zakaria said “I agree with you” before saying another part of the problem is how “broken” America’s health care system is.

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]