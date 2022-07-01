Bill Maher Says He Just Got Booked on Fox News, But Only AFTER Trump Ranted About Him Being on Fox News

Bill Maher will finally be making his Fox News debut sometime soon after numerous attempts to appear on the network.

Speaking on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, he told Mandel about his upcoming interview with Tucker Carlson.

Maher first began by first discussing his recent scuffle with former President Donald Trump.

“Last weekend, Trump was going after me in his rallies. He got a big bug up his ass about something I said on my show a week ago about (Ron) DeSantis being a better president,” Maher said.

“I lived through this, like when he was president, he had an eight month period where it was every, he, you know, he’s like a comic. He does a chunk in his act. He had a chunk about me. He sees that it works. So just like us as comics, the chunk works, we’re gonna keep it in,” he continued.

“Right,” agreed Mandel.

Maher added, “He called me a radical Left wing maniac, which is not true. And he said ‘he’s always laughing at Fox News.’ Okay, true. I am doing that. And then he said, ‘and Fox News kisses my ass, which isn’t pretty.’ So I tweeted about that … then he said … ‘he’s booked on Fox News.’ Well, I wasn’t booked on Fox News.”

“He just made that up. I know — it’s so unlike Donald Trump to just make something up,” he said. “So I wanted it out there that no, I’m not fucking booked on Fox News, but I wanna be, I’ve tried to be. And now because of that and because I tweeted about it now I am booked on Fox News. Now we are negotiating and I’m gonna do Tucker Carlson.”

So Maher tweeted about the incorrect rant…

1/2 Donald Trump says Fox News is "Kissing the ass of the enemy" by booking me. He must have been "accidentally" watching Real Time again. I know of no booking I have on Fox, but I've made clear I'd love to come on with Hannity or Carlson, but they back out when I balk at… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 20, 2022 2/2 … "only talking about the things we agree on." — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 20, 2022

… and now he’s going to be on with Carlson.

“I’d love to see you go up against him,” Mandel replied.

“He had offered me before, Tucker Carlson,” explained Maher. “I said, absolutely right away. And then they came back and said, ‘Yeah, but just let’s just talk about the things we agree about.’ I’m like, no. What sort of stupid way is that to have an interview? No, we’ll talk about everything. Yes. There are some things we will agree about. There’s a reason why Fox News puts me on their website and that’s what drives Trump crazy is because I’m not afraid to go after the left when they’re wrong and they’re wrong a lot these days. But I have perspective about who’s more crazy.”

“I cannot wait,” Mandel said.

“I can’t wait either,” said Maher.

This upcoming interview will be Maher’s fist appearance on the network.

Listen above via Howie Mandel Does Stuff.



—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com