Bill Maher Says Trump Will Show Up for the Next Inauguration ‘Whether He Wins or Not’

Bill Maher predicted Donald Trump might get re-elected in 2024, but said the former president will show up for the next inauguration regardless of the outcome.

The HBO host joined Chris Cuomo on the first episode of his new nightly show on NewsNation. Cuomo began their conversation by asking Maher for context on a comment he made on last week’s Real Time.

“You said many people – both Democrats and Republicans – are anti-American,” Cuomo said. “You don’t love America if you hate what it stands for. Explain.”

Maher said people need to be questioned about what they like about the country, given so many Americans complain about it.

He said:

The Republicans, they don’t seem to really care very much for democracy. They stood with a guy who tried to have a coup and still are. They don’t have a lot of good words to say about law enforcement, which always was kind of a big part of their portfolio. The FBI, they’re constantly attacking them. Even the military.

Maher also criticized the left for portraying America as “horrible.”

Asked by Cuomo what he sees as the country’s biggest threat, Maher said climate change is his chief concern – followed directly by Trump.

“The more immediate [problem] is democracy,” he said. “That’s not five years, 10 years – that’s a few years away because trust me, in January of 2025, Donald Trump is going to show up for the inauguration whether he wins or not.”

Cuomo asked Maher if he truly believed what he was saying, and also asked if he believes Trump will run in 2024.

“Of course, he’s going to run, are you kidding?” Maher said. “He thinks about nothing but. It’s everything he loves. It’s a fight. It’s revenge. He hasn’t conceded the last election. Of course, he’s going to run again.

On the potential for a Trump win, Maher said, “Anything is possible.”

The HBO host concluded, “We know what kind of a gutter fighter he is when he gets into a scrap, so good luck with that DeSantis.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

