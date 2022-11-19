Bill Maher Sets Fire to Garland for Passing the Buck on Trump Criminal Probes: ‘What the F**k Is Going On?’

Bill Maher ripped into Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday for appointing a special counsel to take over the criminal probes into former President Donald Trump. Maher even suggested the announcement of a special counsel on a Friday could have been motivated by fear.

“I guess he did this on a Friday because maybe he was afraid? I don’t know,” Maher said. “He spent two years thinking about whether he should appoint a special counsel or what he should do about Donald Trump being a criminal.”

“And now he has made up his mind,” said Maher. “He’s going to give it to somebody else to do.”

Garland announced Jack Smith as Special Counsel to investigate Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, as well as the documents that were sized authorities in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

In his announcement, Garland cited Trump declaring this week he’s running for president in 2024 as one of the reasons a Special Counsel is required.

“Based on recent developments, including the former President’s announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel,” he wrote.

Maher predicted Smith’s appointment would be seen as political no matter what by Garland critics.

“It doesn’t matter who, it doesn’t matter how, it doesn’t matter when, the right is just gonna say it’s political,” he said.

Maher also blasted the Department of Justice for not taking action against the former president sooner, especially after the January 6 Capitol riot.

“If right after January 6th, they had moved [forward with an investigation] … because I kept saying on this show, like, what the fuck is going on? If only we had some sort of Department of Justice who could do something — some sort of Justice Department,” Maher joked.

