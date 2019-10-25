Bill Maher said tonight that members of the “Squad” endorsing Bernie Sanders may actually benefit another candidate more.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar have endorsed Sanders, and Rashida Tlaib will be appearing at an upcoming Sanders rally.

Cuomo laughed a bit at Maher’s mention of the “squad,” saying he’s not sure how “that squad thing actually happened.”

He remarked, “I don’t know why we’re calling a bunch of freshmen some kind of entity of influence in a system they just got into… I think you have to put points on the board to go and earn your office.”

Maher then said his first reaction to members of the Squad endorsing Sanders was “that’s good for Elizabeth Warren.”

“It makes him to the left of her, and she needs to move to the middle,” he added.

Cuomo said that “what’s going on with the Democratic party is a little more extreme than we’ve seen in the past,” noting that “socialist” as part of one’s label hurts in the U.S.

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]