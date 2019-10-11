Bill Maher teed off on the Trump “ass-lickers” at Fox News in talking about the departure of Shepard Smith.

Maher brought up Trump’s public grousing about Fox News and the Bill Barr–Rupert Murdoch meeting before bringing up how “the big critic on Fox News” is gone. (A spokesperson for Smith told the New York Times it was Smith’s decision alone and the Barr-Murdoch meeting was not related to the move.)

Maher noted how there’s been a “little bit of a civil war” at Fox between people like Smith and “ass-lickers” in primetime.

Ben Domenech took issue with that and brought up Bret Baier. Maher gave Baier credit for being on the news side, while John Heilemann agreed with Maher about the “ass-lickers.”

Heilemann also pointed to how Trump has publicly flipped out about Fox News polls that aren’t too favorable to him.

You can watch above, via HBO.

