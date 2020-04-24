Bill Maher ended his show Friday night ripping Tiger King and currently-imprisoned star Joe Exotic as a stepping stone to go off on factory farming in the United States.

Maher said he wants people to stop recommending the show to him because “I already have to watch one bottle blonde from reality TV.”

“Torturing animals is what got us into this mess. That’s the lesson we keep refusing to learn, that you can’t trash the environment, including animals, and not have it come back and kill you,” he continued.

He recalled his recent commentary about China to say, “America’s factory farming is just as despicable as a wet market and just as problematic for our health.”

Maher went into some detail about the treatment of animals and said, “If we keep producing food the way we do, you’re going to get sick with something medicine cannot fix.”

And he circled back to Tiger King:

“I don’t care that he sees the light at the end. So did Darth Vader. There’s no such thing as keeping a wild animal pent up, but treating them ‘well.’ Just ask Siegfried and what remains of Roy. Joe Exotic is in prison partly for killing five endangered tigers, which are endangered because of people like him. I don’t get why the woke left loves this show so much and isn’t on this guy like pink sequins.”

