Bill Maher: This Was Donald Trump’s ‘Best Week Ever’

Bill Maher spoke with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview that aired this morning and said right off the bat that the past week was President Donald Trump’s week “his best week ever, and the most depressing week for me.”

He brought up the president’s remarks Thursday after being acquitted by the Senate, calling them “just horrible with these veiled threats.”

Zakaria asked, “Why do you think he never pays any price for that?”

“Because the worst thing that could possibly have happened, that we all feared and talked about, has happened. He’s normalized,” Maher said. “Anything you see enough becomes normal.”

He credited the “showmanship” of the State of the Union but compared the country right now to “the moment when Superman is on the ground, you know, the Kryptonite has weakened him” and “I don’t know how we get to the end of the movie.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]