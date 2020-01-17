Bill Maher to Pelosi: Democratic Party ‘Very Often the Victim of Their Own Purity Tests’

Bill Maher spoke with Speaker Nancy Pelosi tonight about the impeachment trial and how Democrats can win in 2020.

Pelosi reiterated what she’s said about Trump being “impeached forever,” saying now the burden is on senators whether to call witnesses or not.

At one point, Maher brought up what Pelosi said about how she doesn’t “hate” Trump and said he can’t quite get to that position, instead saying, “You can hate Trump, you can’t hate the people who like him.”

He said the “I’m unfriending you” mentality is dangerous and “that way lies civil war.”

In talking about 2020, Pelosi said that Democrats need to come together this year and said, “Whoever the nominee is we all must embrace and advance.”

Maher remarked he found it interesting that Democrats aren’t standing shoulder to shoulder with her to tout House Democrats’ accomplishments. “You’re kind of our Iron Lady here on the left,” he said.

“The Democratic party is very often the victim of their own purity tests,” Maher added.

Pelosi brought up the Democrats winning the House back in 2018 and said it was the result of “disciplined focus cold-blooded” work.

We will add video when it becomes available.

