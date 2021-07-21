Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly reportedly took legal steps to stop his former producer from going on ABC show The View to share her allegations that he sexually harassed her.

Diana Falzone reported for The Daily Beast that Andrea Mackris, a former Fox News producer who worked for O’Reilly, was supposed to make an appearance on Wednesday’s airing of The View to talk about her harassment lawsuit against O’Reilly back in 2004.

Mackris broke her silence — and apparently her NDA — in an interview with Falzone last week where she went into excruciating detail regarding her allegations against the former Fox News host.

O’Reilly offered Mackris $9 million to settle her lawsuit in 2004, though it required that she sign a non-disclosure agreement forbidding her from speaking publicly about her accusations against him. As Mackris spoke to the Beast, however, she described O’Reilly’s alleged harassment, claimed lawyers put her under pressure to sign the NDA and suggested that she no longer cares about breaking the agreement.

The Beast now reports that on Tuesday night, O’Reilly’s lawyers obtained a restraining order to prevent Mackris’ ABC hit, saying she “intends to further materially breach her legal obligations tomorrow morning, live on national television,” and her actions have already caused “significant irreparable harm” to their client.

An ABC spokesperson responded by saying “we were notified late yesterday about a temporary restraining order issued by a court against Andrea Mackris. We decided to postpone her interview pending further developments. We look forward to welcoming her to The View at a later date.”

Mackris responded by telling the Beast that the restraining order was served to ABC, but apparently not herself directly.

“I hope the days of the law allowing the silencing of women are over,” she said. “I will continue to fight for my voice.”

