Bill O’Reilly got blasted by online critics for suggesting that slavery was not, in fact, a significant component of America’s founding.

The history book writer and former Fox News host took to Twitter on Monday to rail against Democrats for their talk about government reparations to African Americans descended from former slaves. To that end, he wrote…this:

Slavery reparations is a far-left favorite because it does a number of things. It reinforces the radical belief that the United States was founded by racist white men who installed a system whereby white guys would run everything and blacks, women and others would be exploited. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 24, 2019

It also suggests that personal responsibility does not count when the legacy of slavery dropped a curtain of oppression on the black race and there is no recovering from that. The radical left says our society remains unjust to this day, forget personal responsibility. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 24, 2019

Let’s break this down.

While the founding fathers endeavored to end or put limits on slavery during the 1787 United States Constitutional Convention, the fact of the matter is that slavery continued to exist in America for almost another 80 years, until the end of the Civil War. On top of that, several of America’s most prominent founding fathers were slave owners, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson.

It wasn’t until the passage of the 14th and 15th Amendments that African Americans were legally recognized to have citizens rights, equal protection under the law, and voting rights. Before that, African-Americans faced systematic discrimination in almost every facet of American society, and slaves in the southern states were only recognized as three-fifths of a person due to the ramifications of the infamous Three-Fifths Compromise.

Since these little details apparently flew over O’Reilly’s head, online critics took it upon themselves to fill him in.

Is this a parody account? Because the real Bill O’Reilly has literally never described US history this accurately. https://t.co/W8LChbYJT4 — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) June 24, 2019

Man Forced to Pay Millions to his Victims Comes Out Against Reparations https://t.co/UyrYJD55qq — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 24, 2019

When not podcasting out of his basement Bill enjoys gaslighting — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 24, 2019

How is that a radical belief? https://t.co/WOMIKLma7S — Touré (@Toure) June 24, 2019

Lol which bit of this description is seriously disputable? https://t.co/1lt34cIyTo — Abi Wilkinson (@AbiWilks) June 24, 2019

how…is this a radical belief https://t.co/NnNaYIJfPK — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) June 24, 2019

This dimwit had the highest rated cable news show for 16 years. Kind of explains a lot doesn’t it. https://t.co/tfpXAOPxF5 — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) June 24, 2019

Narrator: “radical belief,” my ass. That’s exactly what happened. https://t.co/U8lx1Uu9w8 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 24, 2019

Uh, that’s exactly how the United States was founded https://t.co/gbLupsmOtB — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 24, 2019

Imagine writing as many history books as Bill O'Reilly without knowing any history at all https://t.co/uMVQVjcf0m — Max Burns (@themaxburns) June 24, 2019

