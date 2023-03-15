Bill Weir and Poppy Harlow Drag Biden’s Alaskan Drilling Approval: ‘There’s a Lot of Disappointed Young People’

CNN climate correspondent Bill Weir said on Wednesday that “a lot of young people” are disappointed with President Joe Biden for approving new oil drilling in Alaska, a decision for which the administration is now being sued by environmental groups.

Weir and CNN This Morning co-host Poppy Harlow talked about the project, which will produce and estimated 180,000 barrels of oil a day, and the backlash against it.

After discussing Weir’s upcoming special about the impact of climate change on Antarctica, Harlow segued to the new Alaskan drilling, saying, “especially having little ones at home, you must think about what you get to see versus how the world will be so changed by the time that they are adults.”

“Speaking of, it’s largely dependent on what we do and don’t do to the world. So let’s talk about the Biden administration making a very controversial move approving this big drilling project called the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska, really letting down many progressives and many climate activists,” she said. “I know there have been two lawsuits now filed against it.”

The two discussed the location of the drilling as being adjacent to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), which has been the subject of much prior controversy when it comes to oil drilling.

Weir said the economics of oil drilling may result in the companies never even taking advantage of the opportunity to drill in the area, but “in the near term, there’s a lot of disappointed young people in President Biden.”

“Of course!” Harlow replied.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

