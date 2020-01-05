Bill Weld Calls Trump’s Moves Against Iran a ‘Disaster’: ‘This Man is Like a Child’

2020 Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld called President Donald Trump’s strike killing a top Iranian leader a “disaster” for policy in the region, likening the president to a child.

“The president doesn’t understand that. He doesn’t understand that we don’t want more nuclear powers. He ripped up the treaty with Iran. That was a disaster. Now we’re seeing the consequences. They’ve declared they’re not going to comply with the treaty. He’s encouraged Japan and South Korea to develop their own nuclear weapons programs. This man is like a child in international affairs, seriously. He has only a child’s understanding of those chess pieces on the board,” the former Massachusetts governor told Fredricka Whitfield on CNN Newsroom Sunday afternoon.

Whitfield asked if Weld saw an “imminent threat” from Trump ordering the strike that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani late last week.

“The U.S.-Iran relationship, which was going in the right direction under the 2015 treaty, he’s put it on a war footing. A president should not put the United States on a war footing without consulting with at least the senior representatives in Congress,” Weld said, then referring to the Gulf of Tonkin resolution that led to the Vietnam War.

“The president has put us in a tough position,” he continued. “Because the Iranians will be hard pressed to say to their people ‘well, he killed our top guy, but he said he would bring us ice in the winter and some pistachio nuts.’ You know, that’s not going to fly. It’s going to have to be a lot that we bring to the table, but yes, we should get back to the table.”

Watch above, via CNN.

