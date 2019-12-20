Billionaire Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus appeared on Fox News’ Your World With Neil Cavuto, Friday, to rant about 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Upon being asked by Neil Cavuto what he thinks about Democrats saying capitalism has failed Americans, Marcus replied, “Well, it not only made me a wealthy person. We have over 400,000 people working for Home Depot. I would estimate that we had millions working for the Home Depot over… since 1979 when we started the company.”

“How many millionaires we created, forget about myself, how many millionaires we created of people who had high school educations who never could have made it any other way, who worked hard every day and achieved things,” he continued, prompting Hannity to respond, “But Elizabeth Warren says you didn’t do that, Bernie, that you didn’t do that. That there were a lot of people, a village of people who made that possible.”

“No, no, no, no,” Marcus protested. “When I was working eighty hours a week, it wasn’t me working because it was someone else working inside my body, but eighty hours a week, week after week, struggling to build this company up. The government didn’t help me, I must tell you, the government did everything they could to stop me being successful.”

“Hear this nonsense. Look at her. How much money is she worth today, and what the hell did she do to get that money?” the billionaire questioned. “Did she work the way I worked? I doubt it very much.”

Marcus then went on to call himself “the American dream,” and claimed many critics of capitalism would soften their support for socialism when they earn their first paycheck and have to pay taxes.

