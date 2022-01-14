Ahead of Saturday’s NFL Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, CNN data reporter and Bills fan Harry Enten and New Day co-anchor and Patriots fan John Berman faced off as they were treated to a surprise appearance by Situation Room anchor and Bills superfan Wolf Blitzer from the treadmill in his home basement.

Enten said the Bills have a “better defense than the Patriots. If this is a shootout, the Bills are going to win. The Patriots want to keep it low-scoring. And to keep it low-scoring, they can win just like they won in the first meeting back in Orchard Park.”

In that matchup, on Dec. 6 in windy conditions, the Patriots won 14-10, having thrown for just 19 yards on two of three pass attempts.

The Situation Room graphic played as Blitzer made a surprise appearance.

“Oh, my God, look where we are right now, we’re in The Situation Room,” said Berman, as Enten appeared surprised. “And in this case, The Situation Room appears to be Wolf Blitzer’s basement on his treadmill.”

“A very low-tech Situation Room here in The Situation Room home edition. Just got off – just been working out on the treadmill. I’m watching you guys,” replied Blitzer. “As you know, I’m from Buffalo. I love our Buffalo Bills. Always have. Ever since I was a little boy growing up in Buffalo, my dad would take me to Bills games.”

“Harry, you’re from New York,” continued Blitzer. “Why do you love the Buffalo Bills?”

Enten responded:

Because they’re the only New York team, isn’t that obvious? I had a family friend from Western New York who helped put me on the right path. Unfortunately, they — there was a long time where they hadn’t won since my bar mitzvah. We’ve since turned that around, Wolf. And I got to tell you, I am just so looking forward to tomorrow night’s game. I think it’s honestly going to remind us of the old AFL matchups at the Rockpile at War Memorial Stadium.

Berman proposed a friendly wager to Blitzer: “If the Bills win, Harry Enten gets to anchor The Situation Room. And if the Patriots win, you become our guest on New Day every morning for a full week.”

Enten and Blitzer laughed it off. Blitzer politely declined.

