Vaccines are on the horizon and frontline workers may start getting them as soon as this month, but Dr. Deborah Birx warned on Meet the Press that people can’t get complacent in the interim.

Birx talked about the strain on hospitals heading into winter and the “breaking point” they’re facing given the growing number of covid hospitalizations.

“But I want to be very frank to the American people,” she added. “The vaccine’s critical, but it’s not going to save us from this current surge.”

“Only we can save us from this current surge,” Birx said. “And we know precisely what to do, so if you have loved ones that you want to protect, you have to follow these guidelines now.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]