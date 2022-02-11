Black FedEx Driver Tells CNN FedEx Hasn’t ‘Supported’ Him After Being Shot by White Men

A Black FedEx driver told CNN on Friday that his employer hasn’t “supported” him after he was allegedly chased and shot by two White men in Mississippi last month.

The White men, Gregory Case and his son, Brandon Case, were reportedly in a truck as they allegedly chased D’Monterrio Gibson, a Black man, on Jan. 24 as Brandon Case shot Gibson while he was in his Hertz rental van doing his route. Gregory Case, who reportedly drove the truck, and Brandon Case, who reportedly fired at Gibson, were arrested on Feb. 1.

Gregory Case has been charged with conspiracy, while his son has been charged with aggravated assault. Brandon Case has posted a bond of $150,000, while his father has posted a bond of $75,000.

On CNN’s New Day, co-host Brianna Keilar asked Gibson, who appeared alongside his lawyer, “How has FedEx responded? Have they been accommodating to you?”

“Not really. I am currently on unpaid leave. They gave up to two weeks off, but it’s unpaid. They have paid for therapy,” replied Gibson. “They haven’t like really supported me in making the case progress forward or … they haven’t contacted me at all, except for like once when this whole incident went down. They said they was investigating. I haven’t heard anything since, though.”

“You’re on unpaid leave,” asked Keilar.

“Yes, ma’am,” said Gibson. “I’m currently.”

“Okay, and if you go back to work, I mean, where would you be working,” asked Keilar.

“They told me they was going to try to work that out,” said Gibson. “I honestly don’t know.”

What allegedly happened to Gibson was similar to the case of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020. Arbery, a Black man, was chased in a Georgia neighborhood by three White men, one of whom shot and killed him. The three have since been convicted — with two of men sentenced to life without parole and the third sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com